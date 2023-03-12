First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,698 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,833,000 after buying an additional 126,638 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,988,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 5.5 %

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also

