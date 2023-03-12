First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,965.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at $37,466,850.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

MEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $977.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

