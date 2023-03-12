First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $176.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

