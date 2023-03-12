First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 105,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $244.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.