First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 299,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Down 6.8 %

Ares Management stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.