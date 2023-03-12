First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 410.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Masco by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Masco by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masco by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 121,429 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.