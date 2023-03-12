First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.84 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Foods by 19.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in US Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

US Foods Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,670,152 shares of company stock worth $297,784,317. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

