First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.05 Million Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.