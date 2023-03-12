First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.21 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sun Communities by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 878,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after buying an additional 459,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.12.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

