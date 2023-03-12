First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.23 Million Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,752 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after buying an additional 265,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Buckle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after buying an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Buckle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Buckle Stock Up 3.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

BKE stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.06. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.