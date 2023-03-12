First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.24 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Graham by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 13.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham Announces Dividend

NYSE GHC opened at $586.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.03. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $681.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.