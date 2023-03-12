First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 2,296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arcosa by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcosa Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE ACA opened at $58.01 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.