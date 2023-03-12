First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.61 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.65 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,195 over the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

