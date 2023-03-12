First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.91 Million Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,787 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $69,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLNC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $441.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.



