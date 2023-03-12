First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.05 Million Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $97.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. Ashland’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

