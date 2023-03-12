First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.08 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

