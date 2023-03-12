First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.20 Million Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 190.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,245 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Driven Brands Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

