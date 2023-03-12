First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Middleby by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 8.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Middleby by 8.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Middleby Stock Down 3.7 %

MIDD opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average is $142.15. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $175.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

