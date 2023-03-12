First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,650,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

