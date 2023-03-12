First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,758.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,394.25.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.80%.

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.