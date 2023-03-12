First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 106,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 73.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $987.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.47. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

