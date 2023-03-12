First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,137 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 20.9 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $49.34 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.