First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive Trading Down 2.6 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

NYSE:FTV opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. Fortive’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

