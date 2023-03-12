First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,347,000 after acquiring an additional 570,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 32.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

