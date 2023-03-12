First Trust Advisors LP Invests $11.03 Million in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,001,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 58.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,031 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Altus Power by 1,188.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 694,100 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE:AMPS opened at $6.64 on Friday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

