First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,932. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

