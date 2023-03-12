First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

