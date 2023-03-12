First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $226,818,000 after acquiring an additional 86,207 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 115.4% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Builders Union LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% in the third quarter. Builders Union LLP now owns 52,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $296.26 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.64 and its 200-day moving average is $321.65.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.10.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

