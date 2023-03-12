First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $11.08 Million Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 562,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,057,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,535,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $22,644,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

