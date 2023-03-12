First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $12.98 Million Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 268,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 169.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

