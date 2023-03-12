First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 45,691 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 886,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

