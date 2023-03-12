First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 692.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,057,000 after buying an additional 369,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

