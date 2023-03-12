First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1,523.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equitable by 109.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of EQH opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

