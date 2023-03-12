First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,004 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,519,000 after purchasing an additional 207,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,344,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $194.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Stories

