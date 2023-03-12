First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.