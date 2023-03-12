First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

KEYS opened at $154.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

