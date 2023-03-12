First Trust Advisors LP Sells 118,030 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

