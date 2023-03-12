First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,967 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

ATVI opened at $77.97 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.