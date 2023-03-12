First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,703 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 41.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 722.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.