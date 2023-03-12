First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,883 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average of $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $127.48 and a one year high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

