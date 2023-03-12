First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,828 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,828 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,817,000 after acquiring an additional 265,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 18.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 156,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

