First Trust Advisors LP Sells 34,145 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 747,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 712.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 225,265 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,267,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Celsius Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $83.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

