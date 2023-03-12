First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,375 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

