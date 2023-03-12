FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,185,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of FirstCash worth $306,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,003,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,512,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.79. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCFS. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

