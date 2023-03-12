Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

FLR opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

