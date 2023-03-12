Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $47,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FYBR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,106,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after buying an additional 1,970,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 803.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,549 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,794,000 after purchasing an additional 675,265 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 791.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 707,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 628,586 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.90. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.