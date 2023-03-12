Gainplan LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gainplan LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 44,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 48.4% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in Apple by 12.8% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 368,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,628,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,307,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

