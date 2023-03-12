General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD stock opened at $220.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.