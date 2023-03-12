Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Green Plains worth $291,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.66 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

