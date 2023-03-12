Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,924 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

